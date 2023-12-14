The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ivan Provorov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Ivan Provorov score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Provorov stats and insights

In two of 30 games this season, Provorov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Provorov has picked up five assists on the power play.

Provorov's shooting percentage is 5.1%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 83 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Provorov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:12 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:59 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:05 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:16 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:20 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:24 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:34 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 24:30 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:20 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 26:02 Away W 2-1

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

