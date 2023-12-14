Johnny Gaudreau will be among those in action Thursday when his Columbus Blue Jackets meet the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Thinking about a wager on Gaudreau? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

Gaudreau has averaged 19:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -11).

Gaudreau has a goal in four games this year through 30 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Gaudreau has a point in 11 of 30 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In nine of 30 games this year, Gaudreau has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Gaudreau's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he goes over.

Gaudreau has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 83 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 30 Games 3 15 Points 1 4 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

