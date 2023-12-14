Should you wager on Justin Danforth to score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Justin Danforth score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Danforth stats and insights

  • In six of 30 games this season, Danforth has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.
  • Danforth has zero points on the power play.
  • He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are conceding 83 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Danforth recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:26 Home L 5-2
12/8/2023 Blues 1 0 1 22:39 Home W 5-2
12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:26 Away L 7-3
12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:33 Home L 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:12 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Senators 1 0 1 20:14 Home W 4-2
11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:10 Home L 4-2
11/27/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:51 Home W 5-2
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:13 Away W 2-1

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

