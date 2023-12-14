Patrik Laine and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Toronto Maple Leafs. Fancy a wager on Laine in the Blue Jackets-Maple Leafs matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Patrik Laine vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Laine Season Stats Insights

Laine's plus-minus rating this season, in 12:06 per game on the ice, is -12.

In five of 17 games this year, Laine has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Laine has a point in eight games this season through 17 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In three of 17 games this year, Laine has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Laine's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Laine has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Laine Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 83 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 17 Games 3 8 Points 0 5 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

