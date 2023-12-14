West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tyler County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Tyler County, West Virginia, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Tyler County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clay-Battelle Middle-High school at Paden City High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Paden City, WV
- Conference: Mason-Dixon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
