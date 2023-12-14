The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Yegor Chinakhov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Chinakhov stats and insights

In five of 19 games this season, Chinakhov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Chinakhov averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 83 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have one shutout, and they average 21 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Chinakhov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:44 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 3 2 1 18:50 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:27 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:40 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:04 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 13:55 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:27 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:15 Away W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH and ESPN+

BSOH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.