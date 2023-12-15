Friday's contest features the Marshall Thundering Herd (4-4) and the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-5) matching up at Swisher Gymnasium (on December 15) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-72 victory for Marshall, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Thundering Herd enter this contest on the heels of a 115-56 victory against Salem (WV) on Monday.

Marshall vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marshall vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 75, Jacksonville 72

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Marshall Schedule Analysis

On December 2, the Thundering Herd captured their best win of the season, a 91-88 victory over the Florida Gators, a top 100 team (No. 83), according to our computer rankings.

Marshall has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the country.

Marshall 2023-24 Best Wins

91-88 at home over Florida (No. 83) on December 2

79-74 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 112) on November 12

Marshall Leaders

Abby Beeman: 16.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.8 AST, 2.9 STL, 46.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51)

16.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.8 AST, 2.9 STL, 46.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51) Aislynn Hayes: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36) Breanna Campbell: 12.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 47.2 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

12.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 47.2 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18) Roshala Scott: 21.0 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

Marshall Performance Insights

The Thundering Herd outscore opponents by 12.8 points per game (posting 86.4 points per game, 11th in college basketball, and conceding 73.6 per outing, 320th in college basketball) and have a +102 scoring differential.

