The Jacksonville Dolphins (2-4) face the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Marshall vs. Jacksonville Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Marshall Players to Watch

Edyn Battle: 18 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

18 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK Saniyah Craig: 12 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK

12 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK Jalisa Dunlap: 8 PTS, 3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

8 PTS, 3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Makayla Edwards: 6.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK Jada Jones: 2.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Jacksonville Players to Watch

