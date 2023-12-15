How to Watch the Marshall vs. Jacksonville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Marshall Thundering Herd (4-4) will visit the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-5) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.
Marshall Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marshall vs. Jacksonville Scoring Comparison
- The Thundering Herd's 86.4 points per game are 15.5 more points than the 70.9 the Dolphins give up to opponents.
- Marshall is 4-2 when it scores more than 70.9 points.
- Jacksonville's record is 4-3 when it gives up fewer than 86.4 points.
- The Dolphins put up six fewer points per game (67.6) than the Thundering Herd give up (73.6).
- When Jacksonville scores more than 73.6 points, it is 1-1.
- Marshall has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 67.6 points.
- The Dolphins are making 41% of their shots from the field, 5.1% lower than the Thundering Herd concede to opponents (46.1%).
- The Thundering Herd make 41.8% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% more than the Dolphins' defensive field-goal percentage.
Marshall Leaders
- Abby Beeman: 16.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 6.8 AST, 2.9 STL, 46.7 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51)
- Aislynn Hayes: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)
- Breanna Campbell: 12.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 47.2 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)
- Roshala Scott: 21 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)
Marshall Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Morehead State
|L 67-64
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|12/2/2023
|Florida
|W 91-88
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/11/2023
|Salem (WV)
|W 115-56
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/15/2023
|@ Jacksonville
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/17/2023
|@ Elon
|-
|Schar Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
