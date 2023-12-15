The NHL has eight games on its Thursday schedule -- see below for anytime goal-scorer odds from around the league.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -125 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 Matthews' stats: 21 goals in 26 games

Connor McDavid (Oilers) +110 to score

Oilers vs. Lightning

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 McDavid's stats: 10 goals in 24 games

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +115 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 Nylander's stats: 13 goals in 26 games

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +120 to score

Oilers vs. Lightning

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 Draisaitl's stats: 12 goals in 26 games

Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +125 to score

Lightning vs. Oilers

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 Kucherov's stats: 19 goals in 29 games

Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +135 to score

Wild vs. Flames

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 Kaprizov's stats: 8 goals in 26 games

Brady Tkachuk (Senators) +140 to score

Senators vs. Blues

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 Tkachuk's stats: 13 goals in 23 games

Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +145 to score

Capitals vs. Flyers

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 Ovechkin's stats: 5 goals in 25 games

Mitchell Marner (Maple Leafs) +145 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 Marner's stats: 11 goals in 26 games

Sebastian Aho (Hurricanes) +150 to score

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14 Aho's stats: 10 goals in 25 games

