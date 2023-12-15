Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NHL has eight games on its Thursday schedule -- see below for anytime goal-scorer odds from around the league.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -125 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- Matthews' stats: 21 goals in 26 games
Connor McDavid (Oilers) +110 to score
Oilers vs. Lightning
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- McDavid's stats: 10 goals in 24 games
William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +115 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- Nylander's stats: 13 goals in 26 games
Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +120 to score
Oilers vs. Lightning
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- Draisaitl's stats: 12 goals in 26 games
Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +125 to score
Lightning vs. Oilers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- Kucherov's stats: 19 goals in 29 games
Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +135 to score
Wild vs. Flames
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- Kaprizov's stats: 8 goals in 26 games
Brady Tkachuk (Senators) +140 to score
Senators vs. Blues
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- Tkachuk's stats: 13 goals in 23 games
Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +145 to score
Capitals vs. Flyers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- Ovechkin's stats: 5 goals in 25 games
Mitchell Marner (Maple Leafs) +145 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- Marner's stats: 11 goals in 26 games
Sebastian Aho (Hurricanes) +150 to score
Hurricanes vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14
- Aho's stats: 10 goals in 25 games
