Sun Belt Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are three games featuring a Sun Belt team on the Friday college basketball schedule, including the South Alabama Jaguars versus the SE Louisiana Lions.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Sun Belt Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Marshall Thundering Herd at Jacksonville Dolphins
|6:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|South Alabama Jaguars at SE Louisiana Lions
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Appalachian State Mountaineers at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
|8:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow Sun Belt games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.