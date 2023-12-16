On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets square off with the New Jersey Devils. Is Adam Fantilli going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Fantilli stats and insights

In seven of 31 games this season, Fantilli has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Devils this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 10.3% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 95 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Fantilli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:29 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:54 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 1 1 0 11:56 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 3 2 1 14:51 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:11 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:22 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:20 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:30 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:31 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:11 Away L 3-2

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

