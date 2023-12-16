The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) are favored (-3.5) to extend a nine-game winning streak when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The game airs on FOX.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Baylor vs. Michigan State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Baylor -3.5 Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor vs Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

The Bears' ATS record is 5-2-0 this season.

So far this season, Michigan State has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread.

Baylor's .714 ATS win percentage (5-2-0 ATS Record) is higher than Michigan State's .375 mark (3-5-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Baylor vs. Michigan State Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 91.1 163.4 67.6 132.4 149.8 Michigan State 72.3 163.4 64.8 132.4 142.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Baylor vs Michigan State Insights & Trends

The 91.1 points per game the Bears put up are 26.3 more points than the Spartans give up (64.8).

Baylor is 5-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall when scoring more than 64.8 points.

The Spartans average only 4.7 more points per game (72.3) than the Bears allow (67.6).

When it scores more than 67.6 points, Michigan State is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Baylor vs. Michigan State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 5-2-0 4-2 5-2-0 Michigan State 3-5-0 0-1 2-6-0

Baylor vs. Michigan State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Baylor Michigan State 14-3 Home Record 12-2 5-5 Away Record 4-7 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.