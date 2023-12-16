The Minnesota Vikings (7-6) will look to upset the Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 41 points has been set for the contest.

Interested in live betting the Bengals/Vikings game this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help assist you with your in-game bets.

Bengals vs. Vikings Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bengals have been winning after the first quarter in five games, have trailed after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in four games in 2023.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging five points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 3.7 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Vikings have been winning after the first quarter in four games, have trailed after the first quarter in five games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in four games .

2nd Quarter

In 13 games this year, the Bengals have been outscored in the second quarter seven times and outscored their opponent six times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 5.1 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 8.8 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in nine games, lost the second quarter in one game, and they've tied in the second quarter in three games.

3rd Quarter

In 13 games this year, the Bengals have won the third quarter four times, lost six times, and been knotted up three times.

Offensively, Cincinnati is averaging 4.9 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) this year. It is surrendering five points on average in the third quarter (20th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 13 games this season, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, lost seven times, and been knotted up three times.

4th Quarter

In 13 games this year, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, lost four times, and tied four times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 5.8 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 5.1 points on average in that quarter.

This season, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games, lost that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in three games.

Bengals vs. Vikings Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Bengals have been winning five times, have trailed six times, and have been knotted up two times.

At the completion of the first half, the Vikings have been winning seven times (6-1 in those games), have trailed two times (0-2), and have been knotted up four times (1-3).

2nd Half

In 13 games this season, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second half four times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up four times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 10.8 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 10.1 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Vikings have won the second half in three games, lost the second half in seven games, and been knotted up in the second half in three games.

