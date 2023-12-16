The Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-6) play at Paycor Stadium on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Vikings

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Bengals Insights

This year, the Bengals score just 2.9 more points per game (21.5) than the Vikings surrender (18.6).

The Bengals average only three more yards per game (314.2) than the Vikings give up per outing (311.2).

Cincinnati rushes for 84.7 yards per game, just 8.2 fewer yards than the 92.9 that Minnesota allows per contest.

The Bengals have 11 giveaways this season, while the Vikings have 19 takeaways.

Bengals Home Performance

The Bengals score 22.1 points per game in home games (0.6 more than their overall average), and concede 19.1 at home (three less than overall).

The Bengals' average yards gained (312.7) and allowed (377.9) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 314.2 and 379.2, respectively.

Cincinnati racks up 250.6 passing yards per game in home games (21.1 more than its overall average), and concedes 264.9 at home (12.8 more than overall).

The Bengals rack up 62.1 rushing yards per game at home (22.6 less than their overall average), and concede 113 at home (14.2 less than overall).

The Bengals' offensive third-down percentage in home games (39.8%) is higher than their overall average (36%). Their defensive third-down percentage at home (41.1%) is lower than overall (42.7%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 Pittsburgh L 16-10 CBS 12/4/2023 at Jacksonville W 34-31 ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 Indianapolis W 34-14 CBS 12/16/2023 Minnesota - NFL Network 12/23/2023 at Pittsburgh - NBC 12/31/2023 at Kansas City - CBS 1/7/2024 Cleveland - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.