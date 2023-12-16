The New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets (each coming off a victory in its most recent game) will meet on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Blue Jackets vs Devils Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/24/2023 Devils Blue Jackets 2-1 CBJ

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets concede 3.6 goals per game (110 in total), 30th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets' 93 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 13th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Zachary Werenski 29 1 22 23 10 13 - Boone Jenner 29 13 5 18 10 12 55.7% Ivan Provorov 31 2 15 17 18 6 - Kirill Marchenko 29 9 8 17 9 19 37.5% Johnny Gaudreau 31 5 11 16 12 10 0%

Devils Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Devils are allowing 95 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 21st in league play.

The Devils' 94 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Devils are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Devils have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that stretch.

Devils Key Players