How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets (each coming off a victory in its most recent game) will meet on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.
Watch along on BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ as the Devils and the Blue Jackets play.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blue Jackets vs Devils Additional Info
Blue Jackets vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|Blue Jackets
|2-1 CBJ
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets concede 3.6 goals per game (110 in total), 30th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets' 93 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 13th in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that time.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Zachary Werenski
|29
|1
|22
|23
|10
|13
|-
|Boone Jenner
|29
|13
|5
|18
|10
|12
|55.7%
|Ivan Provorov
|31
|2
|15
|17
|18
|6
|-
|Kirill Marchenko
|29
|9
|8
|17
|9
|19
|37.5%
|Johnny Gaudreau
|31
|5
|11
|16
|12
|10
|0%
Devils Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Devils are allowing 95 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 21st in league play.
- The Devils' 94 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Devils are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Devils have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that stretch.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|22
|11
|23
|34
|26
|25
|35.9%
|Jesper Bratt
|27
|12
|21
|33
|15
|19
|30%
|Tyler Toffoli
|27
|12
|9
|21
|11
|10
|34.3%
|Luke Hughes
|27
|4
|12
|16
|19
|16
|-
|Dougie Hamilton
|20
|5
|11
|16
|14
|5
|-
