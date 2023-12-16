The New Jersey Devils (15-11-1) square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets (10-16-5) at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+, with each team heading into the game following a vistory. The Devils knocked off the Boston Bruins 2-1 in overtime in their most recent outing, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 6-5 overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-225) Blue Jackets (+180) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

The Blue Jackets have won nine, or 33.3%, of the 27 games they have played while the underdog this season.

This season Columbus has won five of its 12 games, or 41.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this outing implies a 35.7% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.

Columbus has played 18 games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

Blue Jackets vs Devils Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 94 (11th) Goals 93 (13th) 95 (21st) Goals Allowed 110 (30th) 28 (2nd) Power Play Goals 13 (25th) 21 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (5th)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

Columbus has a 6-4-0 line versus the spread while going 4-5-1 straight up in its last 10 contests.

Six of Columbus' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Blue Jackets have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

Over their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents are scoring 0.2 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.9 goals.

The Blue Jackets' 93 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 13th in the league.

The Blue Jackets have allowed 3.6 goals per game, 110 total, which ranks 30th among NHL teams.

Their 28th-ranked goal differential is -17.

