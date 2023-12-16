Player prop betting options for Jack Hughes, Zachary Werenski and others are available in the New Jersey Devils-Columbus Blue Jackets matchup at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Zachary Werenski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Werenski drives the offense for Columbus with 23 points (0.8 per game), with one goal and 22 assists in 29 games (playing 24:24 per game).

Werenski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Dec. 14 0 2 2 2 vs. Panthers Dec. 10 0 1 1 3 vs. Blues Dec. 8 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Dec. 7 0 1 1 4 vs. Kings Dec. 5 0 0 0 3

Ivan Provorov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Columbus' Ivan Provorov is among the top offensive players on the team with 17 total points (two goals and 15 assists).

Provorov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Dec. 14 0 2 2 1 vs. Panthers Dec. 10 0 0 0 1 vs. Blues Dec. 8 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Dec. 7 0 0 0 1 vs. Kings Dec. 5 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

Hughes has been a big player for New Jersey this season, with 34 points in 22 games.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Dec. 13 1 0 1 4 at Oilers Dec. 10 0 0 0 5 at Flames Dec. 9 0 0 0 7 at Kraken Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 at Canucks Dec. 5 1 2 3 6

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Dec. 13 0 1 1 5 at Oilers Dec. 10 1 0 1 3 at Flames Dec. 9 1 1 2 5 at Kraken Dec. 7 0 1 1 0 at Canucks Dec. 5 2 0 2 5

