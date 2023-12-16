A pair of the NBA's best scorers take the court when Donovan Mitchell (ninth, 27.6 PPG) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-12) host Trae Young (eighth, 27.7 PPG) and the Atlanta Hawks (10-14) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE. The Cavaliers are 2.5-point favorites. The point total in the matchup is set at 240.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -2.5 240.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over 240.5 combined points in three of 25 games this season.

The average point total in Cleveland's games this season is 221.4, 19.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Cavaliers are 12-13-0 against the spread this season.

Cleveland has won nine, or 60%, of the 15 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Cleveland has a record of 7-5, a 58.3% win rate, when it's favored by -130 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Cavaliers, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cavaliers vs Hawks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 240.5 % of Games Over 240.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 3 12% 110.5 233.1 110.9 233.4 222.6 Hawks 12 50% 122.6 233.1 122.5 233.4 238.3

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over their past 10 games.

Three of Cavaliers' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Cleveland owns a worse record against the spread in home games (4-8-0) than it does in road games (8-5-0).

The Cavaliers record 110.5 points per game, 12 fewer points than the 122.5 the Hawks allow.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 12-13 4-6 12-13 Hawks 6-18 2-6 15-9

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Point Insights

Cavaliers Hawks 110.5 Points Scored (PG) 122.6 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 1-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-14 1-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-10 110.9 Points Allowed (PG) 122.5 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 12-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-0 13-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.