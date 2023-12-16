The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-12) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to meet the Atlanta Hawks (10-14) on Saturday, December 16 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, with the opening tip at 7:30 PM ET.

The Cavaliers head into this game following a 116-107 loss to the Celtics on Thursday. Donovan Mitchell scored a team-best 31 points for the Cavaliers in the loss.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Evan Mobley C Out Knee 16 10.5 2.9 Darius Garland PG Out Jaw 20.7 2.8 5.9 Ricky Rubio PG Out Personal Ty Jerome SG Out Ankle 2 0.5 1.5

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: De'Andre Hunter: Out (Quadricep), Jalen Johnson: Out (Wrist), Mouhamed Gueye: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin: Out (Thumb), AJ Griffin: Out (Personal)

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -2.5 240.5

