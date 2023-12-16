The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-12) and the Atlanta Hawks (10-14) are set to square off on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young are two players to watch.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Hawks

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, BSSE

Cavaliers' Last Game

The Cavaliers lost their previous game to the Celtics, 116-107, on Thursday. Mitchell was their top scorer with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 31 8 6 1 0 2 Caris LeVert 26 3 5 3 1 3 Darius Garland 19 2 3 2 0 3

Cavaliers vs Hawks Additional Info

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell averages 27.6 points, 5.9 boards and 5.1 assists per game, making 45.5% of shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Max Strus puts up 13.7 points, 5.5 boards and 3.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jarrett Allen averages 12.4 points, 8.2 boards and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 66.7% from the floor (fourth in league).

Caris LeVert averages 15.3 points, 3.6 boards and 3.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Georges Niang's numbers on the season are 7.9 points, 3.8 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 40.3% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 25.9 6.8 4.9 1.8 0.2 2.5 Darius Garland 21.1 2.6 6.1 1.6 0.1 2.1 Jarrett Allen 12.1 8.9 2.5 1.0 0.8 0.0 Max Strus 13.1 5.3 3.7 0.9 0.3 2.7 Evan Mobley 8.9 6.3 1.4 0.7 1.1 0.1

