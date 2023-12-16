The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Cole Sillinger light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Cole Sillinger score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Sillinger stats and insights

  • Sillinger has scored in one of 26 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game against the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • Sillinger has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 2.3% of them.

Devils defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 95 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Sillinger recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:50 Away W 6-5 OT
12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:41 Home L 5-2
11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:42 Home L 4-2
11/27/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:02 Home W 5-2
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 2-1
11/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 14:10 Home W 7-3
11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:59 Away L 5-2
11/18/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:25 Away L 4-3
11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:49 Home L 3-2

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

