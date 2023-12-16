On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the New Jersey Devils. Is Dmitri Voronkov going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Voronkov stats and insights

In six of 25 games this season, Voronkov has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Devils this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Voronkov averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.1%.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 95 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Voronkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:12 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 12:45 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 2 0 2 14:59 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:52 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:25 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:15 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 1 1 0 8:56 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:37 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:40 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:34 Away L 3-2

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

