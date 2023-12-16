Donovan Mitchell plus his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Mitchell, in his most recent action, had 31 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 116-107 loss to the Celtics.

If you'd like to make predictions on Mitchell's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 33.5 27.6 25.9 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 6.8 Assists 5.5 5.1 4.9 PRA -- 38.6 37.6 PR -- 33.5 32.7 3PM 3.5 3.0 2.5



Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Hawks

Mitchell has taken 21.0 shots per game this season and made 9.6 per game, which account for 19.3% and 18.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 8.7 threes per game, or 21.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Mitchell's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average 100.5 per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Hawks are 28th in the NBA, giving up 122.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Hawks have conceded 44.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 19th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Hawks are ranked 29th in the league, allowing 28.8 per game.

The Hawks are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2023 35 40 11 5 3 1 3

