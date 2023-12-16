Can we anticipate Erik Gudbranson lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Gudbranson stats and insights

In two of 27 games this season, Gudbranson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Devils this season, but has not scored.

Gudbranson has no points on the power play.

He has a 6.9% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 95 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Gudbranson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 13:38 Home L 5-2 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:20 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:10 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:36 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:37 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:13 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 1 0 1 22:45 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 20:47 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:19 Away L 4-3

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

