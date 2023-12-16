On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head against the New Jersey Devils. Is Ivan Provorov going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ivan Provorov score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Provorov stats and insights

Provorov has scored in two of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Devils this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 5.0% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 95 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Provorov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 22:57 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:12 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:59 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:05 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:16 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:20 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:24 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:34 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 24:30 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:20 Away L 3-2

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

