The Columbus Blue Jackets, including Ivan Provorov, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New Jersey Devils. Does a bet on Provorov interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Ivan Provorov vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Provorov Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Provorov has a plus-minus rating of -10, while averaging 23:01 on the ice per game.

In two of 31 games this season, Provorov has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In 15 of 31 games this year, Provorov has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Provorov has an assist in 13 of 31 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Provorov has an implied probability of 47.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Provorov has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Provorov Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 95 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 31 Games 5 17 Points 2 2 Goals 0 15 Assists 2

