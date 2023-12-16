Ja'Marr Chase did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals match up against the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday in Week 15. If you're trying to find Chase's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Ja'Marr Chase and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Looking at season stats, Chase has been targeted 128 times and has 89 catches for 1092 yards (12.3 per reception) and seven TDs, plus three carries for -6 yards.

Keep an eye on Chase's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Ja'Marr Chase Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Bengals this week: Mitchell Wilcox (FP/knee): 6 Rec; 30 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Tyler Boyd (LP/foot): 57 Rec; 522 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 15 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: December 16, 2023

December 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Chase 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 128 89 1,092 512 7 12.3

Chase Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 9 5 39 0 Week 2 Ravens 8 5 31 0 Week 3 Rams 15 12 141 0 Week 4 @Titans 9 7 73 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 19 15 192 3 Week 6 Seahawks 13 6 80 0 Week 8 @49ers 12 10 100 1 Week 9 Bills 8 4 41 0 Week 10 Texans 6 5 124 1 Week 11 @Ravens 7 2 12 1 Week 12 Steelers 6 4 81 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 12 11 149 1 Week 14 Colts 4 3 29 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.