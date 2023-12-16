The Pittsburgh Penguins, Jake Guentzel included, will play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Guentzel's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jake Guentzel vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +125)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Guentzel Season Stats Insights

Guentzel has averaged 20:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +10).

In 10 of 28 games this year, Guentzel has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 23 of 28 games this year, Guentzel has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Guentzel has an assist in 16 of 28 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Guentzel goes over his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Guentzel has an implied probability of 60.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Guentzel Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 89 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 28 Games 4 32 Points 3 13 Goals 2 19 Assists 1

