The Columbus Blue Jackets, including Johnny Gaudreau, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New Jersey Devils. Does a bet on Gaudreau interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

Gaudreau's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:05 per game on the ice, is -14.

Gaudreau has a goal in five games this year through 31 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 12 of 31 games this year, Gaudreau has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Gaudreau has had an assist in a game nine times this year over 31 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 54.5% that Gaudreau goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Gaudreau having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 95 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 31 Games 4 16 Points 2 5 Goals 1 11 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.