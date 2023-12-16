Will Kent Johnson Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 16?
When the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Kent Johnson light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kent Johnson score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Johnson stats and insights
- In two of 15 games this season, Johnson has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
- Johnson has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 15.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 95 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|3
|2
|1
|14:23
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|12:46
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|14:58
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|8:06
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:17
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:31
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|8:45
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|14:31
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Home
|L 2-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.