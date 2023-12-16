Will Kris Letang find the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Kris Letang score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Letang stats and insights

Letang has scored in two of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Maple Leafs this season in one game (two shots).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 3.8% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 89 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Letang recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 25:38 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 22:54 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 24:47 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:38 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 26:35 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 27:24 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 24:11 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 25:11 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 26:12 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 24:38 Away L 3-2

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

