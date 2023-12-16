Kris Letang and the Pittsburgh Penguins will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Toronto Maple Leafs. If you're considering a bet on Letang against the Maple Leafs, we have lots of info to help.

Kris Letang vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Letang Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Letang has averaged 24:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +7.

Letang has a goal in two of 28 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Letang has a point in 13 of 28 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In 11 of 28 games this year, Letang has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Letang hits the over on his points prop total is 52.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Letang has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Letang Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 89 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 28 Games 4 14 Points 1 2 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

