2024 NCAA Bracketology: Marshall March Madness Resume | December 19
Can we expect Marshall to secure a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
How Marshall ranks
|Record
|Sun Belt Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-7
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|188
Marshall's best wins
Against the UNC Greensboro Spartans, a top 100 team in the RPI, Marshall picked up its best win of the season on December 16, a 72-65 home victory. In the victory against UNC Greensboro, Obinna Anochili-Killen tallied a team-leading 18 points. Kevon Voyles added 18 points.
Next best wins
- 89-73 at home over Queens (No. 232/RPI) on November 6
- 74-69 on the road over Ohio (No. 246/RPI) on December 9
- 80-69 over Florida International (No. 297/RPI) on November 20
Marshall's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-1
- The Thundering Herd have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Marshall has drawn the 74th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- The Thundering Herd have 19 games remaining this year, including nine versus teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records north of .500.
- When it comes to Marshall's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with two coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Marshall's next game
- Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
