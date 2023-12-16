The UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-1) will visit the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-7) after winning four road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Marshall vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

Marshall Stats Insights

Marshall has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.

The Thundering Herd are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 219th.

The Thundering Herd average just 4.4 more points per game (75.1) than the Spartans give up to opponents (70.7).

Marshall is 3-5 when it scores more than 70.7 points.

Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marshall averaged 84.5 points per game at home last season, and 79.4 away.

The Thundering Herd conceded 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 73.6 away.

At home, Marshall sunk 8.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (8.3). Marshall's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.6%) than on the road (34.6%) too.

Marshall Upcoming Schedule