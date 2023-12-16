The UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-1) will look to build on a four-game road winning streak when taking on the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UNC Greensboro vs. Marshall matchup.

Marshall vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marshall vs. UNC Greensboro Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNC Greensboro Moneyline Marshall Moneyline BetMGM UNC Greensboro (-2.5) 154.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UNC Greensboro (-1.5) 153.5 -142 +116 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Marshall vs. UNC Greensboro Betting Trends

Marshall has covered three times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

The Thundering Herd have covered the spread twice this year (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

UNC Greensboro is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, each of the Spartans games has hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.