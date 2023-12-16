For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Mathieu Olivier a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Mathieu Olivier score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Olivier stats and insights

Olivier has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Devils this season in one game (zero shots).

Olivier has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 5.9% of them.

Devils defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 95 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Olivier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:59 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:08 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 1 1 0 11:07 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 10:23 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:10 Home W 4-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 7:52 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:32 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 8:45 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:33 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:08 Home L 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

