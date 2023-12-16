According to our computer model, the North Dakota State Bison will defeat the Montana Grizzlies when the two teams come together at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, December 16, which begins at 4:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Montana vs. North Dakota State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota State (-1) 53.9 North Dakota State 27, Montana 26

Montana Betting Info (2022)

The Grizzlies compiled a 7-4-0 ATS record last year.

Grizzlies games went over the point total seven out of 11 times last season.

North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

So far this season, the Bison have compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

The Bison have gone over in one of five games with a set total (20%).

Grizzlies vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Montana 32.3 15.8 42 23.5 29 19 North Dakota State 38.8 19.1 66 3 40 25.5

