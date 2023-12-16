The New Mexico State Aggies will battle the Fresno State Bulldogs in the New Mexico Bowl. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is New Mexico State vs. Fresno State?

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: University Stadium (NM)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: New Mexico State 26, Fresno State 25

New Mexico State 26, Fresno State 25 New Mexico State has been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They've finished 3-1 in those games.

The Aggies have played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter in just two games this season, and they split 1-1.

Fresno State has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Bulldogs have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +150 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Aggies' implied win probability is 64.9%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Fresno State (+3.5)



Fresno State (+3.5) New Mexico State is 8-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Aggies have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).

Against the spread, Fresno State is 4-7-0 this season.

This year, the Bulldogs won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (51.5)



Under (51.5) This season, three of New Mexico State's 14 games have gone over Saturday's total of 51.5 points.

In the Fresno State's 12 games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 51.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 58.6 points per game, 7.1 points more than the total of 51.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

New Mexico State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52 49.3 53.3 Implied Total AVG 29.5 27.3 30.6 ATS Record 8-3-1 3-1-0 5-2-1 Over/Under Record 4-8-0 2-2-0 2-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-3 1-0 4-3

Fresno State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.1 53.5 49.2 Implied Total AVG 30.9 35.8 26.8 ATS Record 4-7-0 2-3-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-5-0 2-3-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-3 4-1 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

