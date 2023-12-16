The No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) hit the court against the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Northwestern Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
  • Northwestern has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons sit at 347th.
  • The Wildcats record only three fewer points per game (75.6) than the Blue Demons give up (78.6).
  • Northwestern is 3-0 when scoring more than 78.6 points.

DePaul Stats Insights

  • DePaul has put together a 2-5 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.7% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons rank 359th.
  • The Blue Demons put up an average of 71 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 66.9 the Wildcats allow.
  • DePaul has a 2-2 record when giving up fewer than 75.6 points.

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Northwestern averaged 68.2 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it performed better on offense, averaging 69.5 points per contest.
  • The Wildcats ceded 60.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (68.4).
  • In home games, Northwestern made 0.3 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than on the road (7.8). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (32.4%) compared to away from home (34.1%).

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, DePaul averaged 75.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 66.4.
  • At home, the Blue Demons gave up 77.5 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 77.4.
  • DePaul drained more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40%) than away (33.7%).

Northwestern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Purdue W 92-88 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/10/2023 Detroit Mercy W 91-59 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/13/2023 Chicago State L 75-73 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/16/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
12/20/2023 Arizona State - Footprint Center
12/29/2023 Jackson State - Welsh-Ryan Arena

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Iowa State L 99-80 Wintrust Arena
12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M L 89-64 Reed Arena
12/9/2023 Louisville W 75-68 Wintrust Arena
12/16/2023 Northwestern - Wintrust Arena
12/23/2023 Villanova - Wintrust Arena
12/30/2023 Chicago State - Wintrust Arena

