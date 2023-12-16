How to Watch the Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs (15-6-6) will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (13-12-3) on Saturday, with the Maple Leafs coming off a loss and the Penguins off a win.
Follow the action on SportsNet PT and ESPN+ as the Maple Leafs look to defeat the Penguins.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Penguins
|Maple Leafs
|3-2 PIT
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 73 total goals (2.6 per game), third in the NHL.
- The Penguins have 82 goals this season (2.9 per game), 26th in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Penguins are 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that time.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|28
|13
|19
|32
|15
|11
|23.1%
|Sidney Crosby
|28
|17
|14
|31
|23
|26
|59.7%
|Evgeni Malkin
|28
|10
|14
|24
|33
|26
|49.7%
|Erik Karlsson
|28
|6
|15
|21
|22
|18
|-
|Bryan Rust
|22
|10
|10
|20
|11
|13
|100%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 89 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 16th in league action in goals against.
- The Maple Leafs' 95 total goals (3.5 per game) rank eighth in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 5-1-4 record.
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that stretch.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Nylander
|27
|14
|24
|38
|17
|28
|26.3%
|Auston Matthews
|27
|23
|12
|35
|15
|30
|51.3%
|Mitchell Marner
|27
|12
|19
|31
|21
|25
|14.3%
|John Tavares
|27
|8
|20
|28
|18
|15
|61.3%
|Morgan Rielly
|27
|4
|16
|20
|28
|10
|-
