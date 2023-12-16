The Toronto Maple Leafs (15-6-6), coming off a 6-5 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, host the Pittsburgh Penguins (13-12-3) at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM ET on SportsNet PT and ESPN+. The Penguins took down the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in a shootout in their most recent outing.

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-145) Penguins (+120) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins Betting Insights

This season the Penguins have been an underdog 10 times, and won six of those games.

Pittsburgh has gone 1-2 when it's been set as an underdog of +120 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Penguins have a 45.5% chance to win.

Pittsburgh has played 10 games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

Penguins vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Penguins Total (Rank) 95 (8th) Goals 82 (26th) 89 (16th) Goals Allowed 73 (3rd) 20 (15th) Power Play Goals 11 (27th) 17 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 16 (9th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

Pittsburgh possesses a 4-6-0 record versus the spread while finishing 4-3-3 overall over its past 10 contests.

In Pittsburgh's past 10 contests, it has gone over the total twice.

The Penguins total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals fewer than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Penguins and their opponents are averaging 5.9 goals, 1.7 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Penguins have the league's 26th-ranked scoring offense (82 total goals, 2.9 per game).

The Penguins' 73 total goals allowed (2.6 per game) are the third-fewest in the league.

Their 10th-best goal differential is +9.

