Top Player Prop Bets for Penguins vs. Maple Leafs on December 16, 2023
Player prop betting options for William Nylander, Jake Guentzel and others are available in the Toronto Maple Leafs-Pittsburgh Penguins matchup at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
Guentzel drives the offense for Pittsburgh with 32 points (1.1 per game), with 13 goals and 19 assists in 28 games (playing 20:32 per game).
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 13
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 12
|2
|0
|2
|7
|at Panthers
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Lightning
|Dec. 6
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Flyers
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Sidney Crosby has scored 31 total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has 17 goals and 14 assists.
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 13
|2
|1
|3
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Panthers
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Lightning
|Dec. 6
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Flyers
|Dec. 4
|1
|0
|1
|4
Evgeni Malkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Evgeni Malkin has 24 points so far, including 10 goals and 14 assists.
Malkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 13
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Panthers
|Dec. 8
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Lightning
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flyers
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
One of Toronto's top offensive players this season is Nylander, who has scored 38 points in 27 games (14 goals and 24 assists).
Nylander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 14
|1
|1
|2
|10
|at Rangers
|Dec. 12
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Islanders
|Dec. 11
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 9
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Senators
|Dec. 7
|1
|0
|1
|4
Auston Matthews Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Auston Matthews has 23 goals and 12 assists to total 35 points (1.3 per game).
Matthews Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 14
|2
|1
|3
|9
|at Rangers
|Dec. 12
|2
|2
|4
|3
|at Islanders
|Dec. 11
|1
|0
|1
|11
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 9
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Senators
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.