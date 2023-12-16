The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Radim Zohorna light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Radim Zohorna score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Zohorna stats and insights

In three of 23 games this season, Zohorna has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Maple Leafs this season in one game (one shot).

Zohorna has zero points on the power play.

Zohorna averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.8%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 89 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have one shutout, and they average 21.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Zohorna recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:21 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:53 Home W 4-2 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:49 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:24 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 4:52 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 7:43 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:43 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 8:42 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:45 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:38 Home L 1-0

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

SportsNet PT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

