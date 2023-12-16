Will Radim Zohorna Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on December 16?
The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Radim Zohorna light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Radim Zohorna score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Zohorna stats and insights
- In three of 23 games this season, Zohorna has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Maple Leafs this season in one game (one shot).
- Zohorna has zero points on the power play.
- Zohorna averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.8%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 89 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have one shutout, and they average 21.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Zohorna recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:21
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|9:53
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|8:49
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|4:52
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|7:43
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:43
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|8:42
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:38
|Home
|L 1-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.