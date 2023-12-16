West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Raleigh County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Raleigh County, West Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Raleigh County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shady Spring High School at University High School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Morgantown, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodrow Wilson High School at Morgantown High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Morgantown, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
