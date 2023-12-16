The Pittsburgh Penguins, including Reilly Smith, take the ice Saturday versus the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Smith's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.

Reilly Smith vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Smith Season Stats Insights

Smith's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:37 per game on the ice, is -1.

In five of 28 games this season Smith has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Smith has a point in 10 games this year (out of 28), including multiple points three times.

In seven of 28 games this year, Smith has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Smith goes over his points over/under is 51.2%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Smith going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Smith Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are conceding 89 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 28 Games 3 15 Points 3 7 Goals 2 8 Assists 1

