Will Sean Kuraly score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Sean Kuraly score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuraly stats and insights

Kuraly has scored in five of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Devils this season, but has not scored.

Kuraly has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 11.4% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 95 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Kuraly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:36 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:06 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:21 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:48 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:21 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:33 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:11 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 13:42 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:27 Away L 3-2

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

