How to Watch St. John's vs. Fordham on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The St. John's Red Storm (6-3) play the Fordham Rams (5-5) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
St. John's vs. Fordham Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
St. John's Stats Insights
- The Red Storm make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- St. John's is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
- The Rams are the 99th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Red Storm sit at 28th.
- The Red Storm put up 11.8 more points per game (80.3) than the Rams give up (68.5).
- St. John's has a 5-3 record when putting up more than 68.5 points.
Fordham Stats Insights
- Fordham has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.4% from the field.
- The Rams are the 99th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Storm sit at first.
- The Rams' 72.6 points per game are only 1.6 more points than the 71.0 the Red Storm give up to opponents.
- Fordham has a 5-4 record when giving up fewer than 80.3 points.
St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- St. John's posted 77.6 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 75.6 points per contest.
- In home games, the Red Storm gave up 12.8 fewer points per game (70.0) than in road games (82.8).
- At home, St. John's made 1.2 more threes per game (6.3) than in away games (5.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (30.4%).
Fordham Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Fordham scored 5.8 more points per game at home (74.3) than away (68.5).
- In 2022-23, the Rams gave up 6.4 fewer points per game at home (65.2) than away (71.6).
- Fordham made more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (6.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.9%) than away (30.0%).
St. John's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ West Virginia
|W 79-73
|WVU Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Sacred Heart
|W 85-50
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/10/2023
|Boston College
|L 86-80
|Barclays Center
|12/16/2023
|Fordham
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/20/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|XL Center
Fordham Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Tulane
|L 89-81
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|NJIT
|L 80-77
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|12/10/2023
|North Texas
|W 60-59
|Barclays Center
|12/16/2023
|@ St. John's
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/21/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|12/30/2023
|Columbia
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
