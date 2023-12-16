Tanner Hudson will be up against the 14th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Cincinnati Bengals play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15, on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

Hudson's stat line so far this year reveals 28 catches for 249 yards and one score. He averages 31.1 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 34 times.

Hudson vs. the Vikings

Hudson vs the Vikings (since 2021): No games

No games Minnesota has allowed five opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Vikings have conceded a TD pass to 14 opposing players this year.

Minnesota has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 218.3 passing yards the Vikings give up per outing makes them the 14th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Vikings' defense ranks eighth in the NFL with 15 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Tanner Hudson Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-115)

Hudson Receiving Insights

Hudson, in three of four games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hudson has received 7.2% of his team's 470 passing attempts this season (34 targets).

He is averaging 7.3 yards per target (76th in NFL play), picking up 249 yards on 34 passes thrown his way.

Hudson, in eight games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 3.4% of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Hudson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 12/4/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 4 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/16/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 11/12/2023 Week 10 7 TAR / 6 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

