In the Week 15 tilt between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, will Tanner Hudson find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Tanner Hudson score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Hudson has posted 28 catches for 249 yards and one TD this year. He has been targeted on 34 occasions, and averages 31.1 yards receiving.

In one of eight games this year, Hudson has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Tanner Hudson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Rams 4 2 30 0 Week 4 @Titans 2 2 18 0 Week 9 Bills 5 4 45 0 Week 10 Texans 7 6 33 0 Week 11 @Ravens 4 4 49 0 Week 12 Steelers 5 4 18 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 4 4 35 0 Week 14 Colts 3 2 21 1

